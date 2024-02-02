An embarrassing incident for Kerala Tourism occurred when some foreign tourists decided to clean up the trash on the famous Fort Kochi beach. Although the website portrayed it as a location 'frequented by tourists and locals, with tranquil atmosphere and clean premises', the actual experience was quite different. A viral video and pics of Russian women cleaning the beach and throwing away gathered trash before swimming surfaced online. To make the matter more embarrassing, the visitors wrote an encouraging message to the people to "cleanse your life, collect trash, fill a pocket with it, burn it or bury it" on the trash bags. Video of Child Pooping and Mother Burying Diaper on Boracay Island Beach Goes Viral, Authorities Cordon Off Beachside for Clean-up.

Foreign Tourists Pick Trash, Clean Fort Kochi Beach

Take a look at he viral video of foreign tourists cleaning a beach on Kerala. Over dozens of foreign nationals carry out a cleanliness drive at the Fort Kochi beach#Kerala #FortKochi #CleanlinessDrive #Kochi pic.twitter.com/m8AgxZCNxk — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)