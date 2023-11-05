In a heart-wrenching report from Kerala’s Kannur region, a loyal dog was found ‘stationed’ outside a hospital's mortuary for the past four months. The dog's owner is believed to have died at the hospital and been taken to the mortuary. According to a staff member of the Kannur District Hospital, “A patient came to the hospital four months ago and the dog had come along with the patient. The patient died and the dog saw the owner being taken to the mortuary. The dog feels that the owner is still here.” A video of the dog residing close to the mortuary and waiting for his owner to come out has surfaced online. Pups' Loyalty! Dog Waits For Owner Outside Turkish Hospital for Days Before Finally Being Reunited With Joy, Other Times When Pooches' Love Towards Their 'Hoomans' Made Us Teary-Eyed! (Watch Videos).

Dog Refuses to Leave Hospital’s Mortuary After Owner Dies in Kannur

#WATCH | Kerala: "A patient came to the hospital four months ago and the dog had come along with the patient. The patient died and the dog saw the owner being taken to the mortuary...The dog feels that the owner is still here. The dog does not leave this place & has been here for… pic.twitter.com/ltaObviLn3 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

