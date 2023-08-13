In a viral video on social media, a KSRTC bus driver is seen calming the passengers as an elephant blocks the way. The video shows the wild elephant standing in the way of the bus while the bus driver constantly tries to calm the passengers and talk to the elephant. Vehicles are seen patiently waiting for the elephant to clear the road on both sides of the street. The elephant travels through the forest for almost two minutes. The Kerala bus driver seizes the chance to leave the scene while carefully observing the elephant's passing moments from the side. Mother Elephant Teaches Her Baby How to Clean Fodder Playfully Through Its Trunk, IAS Officer Shares Adorable Video.

Watch Viral Video Here:

