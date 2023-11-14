Musicians Nibhay Garg and Vasu Sharma have ingeniously transformed the classic "Tumhe Dillagi Bhool Jani Padegi" into a humorous rendition titled "Khansi Bani Qawwali," shedding light on the severe air pollution in Delhi. The duo delivers a satirical take on the issue, incorporating lines like "Yaha Breathing Nahi Aasan, Ek Smog ka Daariya Hai Aur Doop k Jana Hai" in their song. This comical yet impactful version draws attention to the challenges posed by the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. To experience the innovative musical response to the pollution crisis, watch the video for a unique blend of humour and social commentary. Delhi Air Pollution: NDMC Doubles Parking Fees To Promote Public Transport Usage.

Khansi Bani Qawwali

Pollution Song

