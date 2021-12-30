Tanzanian viral creator Kili Paul who became a sensation by lip-syncing and dancing to Bollywood tunes, is once again back with another fun reel on Instagram. This time, he is seen crooning to Ranveer Kapoor's song 'Channa Mereya' from Aae Dil Hai Mushkil for his fans.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)