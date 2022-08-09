A former Assitant professor of English at Kolkata's St. Xavier's University was reportedly forced to quit her job on the charges of posting 'inappropriate' photos on her private Instagram account. The complaint was filed by a father of a first-year male undergraduate student who was allegedly gawking at the pictures of the female professor in a swimsuit. The institution purportedly said the female professor had 'besmirched the university's reputation.' However, the university denied all the allegations and said that the assistant professor resigned willingly. Russian School Teachers Wear Bikini to Support Fellow Teacher Fired For Posting Swimsuit Picture on Social Media (View Pics).

Read The Tweet:

A student of St. Xavier’s Kolkata was recently caught looking at a pic of a Prof in her swimsuit (taken from her private IG). His father sent a letter to the uni condemning HER for his son’s leching. Prof was forced to resign in a strikingly humiliating manner. 2022… damn. pic.twitter.com/2RNLnXBd0p — Sukhnidh ⚆ _ ⚆ (@skhndh) August 8, 2022

