As the iconic song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Original Song at the Oscars, people worldwide are seen rejoicing in it. The south Indian flick, 'RRR' grabbed all the limelight on the international screens and made its way to the Oscars. Two Korean girls can be seen dancing to the tunes of the song at the Delhi centre. Girls who can be seen dancing in this song are the members of the Korean Embassy. Previously also they have had created this trend when the song was blowing trumpets. RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Wins Big At Oscars 2023! SS Rajamouli Tweets ‘Jai Hind’.

Koreans Grove At Naatu Naatu

#WATCH | Delhi: Members of the Korean Embassy dance to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR movie. 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR has wons the #Oscar for the Best Original Song. pic.twitter.com/i0javdDm5K — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

