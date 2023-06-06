Korean influencer, Jiwon, has been highly attracted to Indian culture. She often posts pictures and videos of her visits to various popular locations in India, enjoying Indian cuisine and dancing to Bollywood songs. In her recent pictures that are going viral, Jiwon took her parents to visit the Taj Mahal. In the viral Instagram post, the influencer poses with her parents in front of the Taj Mahal, wearing a pink salwar suit. “Korean mummy papa ki Indian beti Today I showed taj mahal to my parents… and they fall in love with the taj mahal.. I’m happy to show them Incredible India. and our guide said I speak Hindi and I wear kurti so i’m totally Indian. khubsurat taj mahal ke sath sundar gulabi kurti, acha hai na?, [sic]” she captioned her post. BTS’ Jungkook to Release Debut Solo Album on July 14- Reports.

See Heartwarming Post of Korean Influencer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korean G1 (@korean.g1)

