In a post on X (previously Twitter) on Monday, January 8, online travel agency MakeMyTrip stated that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, searches for the island have increased by more than 3,400%. The company also announced the launch of a special campaign to highlight India's "stunning beaches". We have observed a 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Honorable PM's visit, the company in the caption to the tweet. "This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers to explore country's stunning beaches. Keep watching this space", it added. ‘Opinions are Personal’: Government of Maldives Issues Statement on Derogatory Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi, High-Ranking Individuals on Social Media.

Lakshadweep Searches See 3,400% Jump After PM Narendra Modi’s Visit

NewsFlash: We have observed a 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Honorable PM’s visit. This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers… pic.twitter.com/4CYb1iApZG — MakeMyTrip (@makemytrip) January 8, 2024

