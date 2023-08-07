The latest news that has been trending for the past couple of weeks is Seema Haider illegally crossed the Pakistani Border to meet her Indian Boyfriend Sachin. Many people have called out the act, including a woman who has recently gone viral on social media where she is seen criticising the couple and stating that there is nothing good about Sachin. During this, she uses the phrase “Lappu Sa Sachin Hai”, which has sparked a meme fest on social media. Music composer Yashraj Mukhate who is popular for dropping catchy song remixes of trending memes turned the rant of the viral woman into a musical track. The video is now trending on social media where people are praising the rather romantically sounding track. ‘Lappu Sa Sachin’ Memes Flood Twitter After Video of a Woman Criticizing Seema Haider Goes Viral.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

