As the curtains fall on 2023, breathtaking visuals of the last sunset flooded social media, captivating viewers across Indian cities on December 31. The mesmerising scenes, captured in Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Srinagar, Ayodhya, Jalpaiguri, and Kolkata, showcased the vibrant hues painting the skies in a spectacular farewell to the year. The viral video encapsulated the diverse landscapes and urban backdrops, offering a collective moment of reflection and anticipation for the New Year. Social media users shared the awe-inspiring footage, fostering a sense of unity and shared experience as people bid adieu to the final sunset of 2023. New Year 2024: Last Sunset of 2023 Illuminates Kolkata, Guwahati Skies with Warm Glow, Videos Go Viral.

Mumbai's Last Sunset of 2023 from Taj Mahal Palace

As the last sunset of 2023 paints the sky with its warm glow, here’s bidding farewell to the year that was - as we unfold a new saga of Tajness brimming with joyous smiles and splendid experiences. Photographed by: @ompsyram#TajMahalPalace pic.twitter.com/Padg76A8Do — The Taj Mahal Palace (@TajMahalMumbai) December 31, 2023

Chennai's Last Sunset of 2023

Jaipur's Last Sunset of 2023

Srinagar's Last Sunset of 2023

#WATCH Last sunset of 2023; visuals from Lal Chowk in Srinagar, J&K. pic.twitter.com/2q2m8uEJL5 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

Ayodhya's Last Sunset of 2023

Jalpaiguri's Last Sunset of 2023

Kolkata's Last Sunset of 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)