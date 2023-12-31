As the curtains fall on 2023, breathtaking visuals of the last sunset flooded social media, captivating viewers across Indian cities on December 31. The mesmerising scenes, captured in Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Srinagar, Ayodhya, Jalpaiguri, and Kolkata, showcased the vibrant hues painting the skies in a spectacular farewell to the year. The viral video encapsulated the diverse landscapes and urban backdrops, offering a collective moment of reflection and anticipation for the New Year. Social media users shared the awe-inspiring footage, fostering a sense of unity and shared experience as people bid adieu to the final sunset of 2023. New Year 2024: Last Sunset of 2023 Illuminates Kolkata, Guwahati Skies with Warm Glow, Videos Go Viral.
Mumbai's Last Sunset of 2023 from Taj Mahal Palace
Chennai's Last Sunset of 2023
Jaipur's Last Sunset of 2023
Srinagar's Last Sunset of 2023
Ayodhya's Last Sunset of 2023
Jalpaiguri's Last Sunset of 2023
Kolkata's Last Sunset of 2023
