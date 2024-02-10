In Muzaffarnagar, a Hindu organisation has taken a stand against Valentine’s Day. The leaders of the Kranti Sena performed a ‘lathi’ (stick) worship as a symbol of their protest. The organisation has warned that a lesson will be taught to couples who meet on February 14. They claim that ‘love jihad’ occurs under the guise of Valentine’s Day. In preparation for Valentine’s Day, the Hindu organisation has readied their ‘lathis’. They plan to run a campaign in hotels and restaurants to further their cause. Valentine's Day 2024 Date: When Was February 14 Declared As Valentine's Day? History and More To Know About the Day That Celebrates Love.

Lath Pujan Ahead of Valentine’s Day

मुजफ्फरनगर - वैलेंटाइन डे के विरोध में उतरा हिंदू संगठन, क्रांति सेना के पदाधिकारियों ने किया लठ पूजन ➡प्रेमी जोड़े के मिलने पर सिखाया जाएगा सबक ➡वैलेंटाइन डे की आड़ में होता है लव जिहाद ➡वैलेंटाइन डे के लिए हिंदू संगठन के तैयार किया लठ ➡होटल रेस्टोरेंट में हिंदू संगठन… pic.twitter.com/eTjXGe5nj1 — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) February 10, 2024

