One more incentive to make 2024 exceptional as you greet the new year. Since 2024 is a leap year, you get one more day to accomplish your New Year's resolutions and set new objectives. In every four years, there is a leap year. The year 2020 was the last leap year, and 2028 will be the next one following 2024. It implies that the calendar will have an additional day added for February 2024. As a result, 2024 will have 366 days rather than the customary 365. Meanwhile, as per the custom, social media users have already begun sharing funny memes and motivational videos while gearing up for an awesome 366 days this year. Monday Is The First Day of 2024! Netizens Share Funny Memes, Motivational Videos and Quotes to Celebrate New Year.

Leap Year 2024 Funny Memes

While posting my last post I just realised 2024 is a leap year and we'll have to deal with an extra day in Februarypic.twitter.com/HT3CLDuUtJ — Machine 🕸 (@MachineDaGoat) January 1, 2024

Ready for 366 Days Full of Opportunities!

this year is a leap year so instead of yall listening to me yap about percabeth for 365 days of the year make it 366 days pic.twitter.com/1oojlS8hMk — Jianna ♡ (@CHENFORDSEN) January 1, 2024

Or 366 New Opportunities

Remember the Leap Year

Remember 2024 is a leap year 😂😂💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/AEYP09FUMq — DE~VIPER 🎇 (@am_the_viper) January 1, 2024

Enjoy the Leap Year 2024

Happy New Year. Be good to yourself. Remember its a leap year. Enjoy the little things. Don't be afraid to love, live, and be happy. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/FYvAppy6QO — Tyese Christina Zehnder (@TyeseZ) January 1, 2024

Happy Journey of Another 366 Days

Just a reminder that this year is a leap year .. Happy journey of another 366days starting today 🙏🏻🩷✨ pic.twitter.com/yNjRCy6fJ0 — Nazariyaa || Himachal || Kullu 🏔|| Delhi (@nazariyaa__) January 1, 2024

