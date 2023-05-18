Leopard attacks on dogs have now become a common phenomenon in urban areas. In a video that is doing the rounds on the internet, a leopard is seen attacking a dog who is sleeping next to a man's cot and snatching it away. "Here in Pune it doesn’t cause any harm to the man sleeping peacefully. It took the dog for its survival," wrote Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda while sharing the post. The incident has been captured on a CCTV camera. "Survival of the fittest," a user commented on the video. Leopard Census Underway Using Modern Equipment in Gujarat’s Dang (Watch Video).

Watch the Leopard Attack Video Here:

Leopard’s favourite food in human dominated landscape appears to be dogs. Here in Pune it doesn’t cause any harm to the man sleeping peacefully. It took the dog for its survival. pic.twitter.com/sgMB1lw7ht — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)