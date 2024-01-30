While a large number of devotees of the Hindu faith offer prayers at the temples on days of religious or personal significance, a leopard was seen visiting a temple in the dark of night in a recently surfaced video online. The incident reportedly took place at the renowned Ghorakal Shrine in Uttarakhand’s Nainital region. In the clip, the big cat can be seen entering the temple premises in the dark and surveying the place. The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed inside the temple and is currently doing rounds on social media. Leopard in Tirumala Video: Big Cat Caught Near Narasimha Swamy Temple, Fifth in Month.

Leopard in Temple Video

नैनीताल के घोड़ाखाल स्थित गोलज्यू देवता को न्याय का देवता मानते है, लोग इनके दरबार में अर्ज़ी लगाते है और मनोकामना पूरी होने पर घंटियाँ चढ़ाते है। मंदिर में ये गुलदार भी शायद कोई अर्ज़ी लगाने पहुँचा होगा, वो भी रात के अंधेरे में। देखते है क्या होता है!! pic.twitter.com/pqShqWFMsp — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) January 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)