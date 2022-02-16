Maharashtra Forest department along with the help of the Wildlife Welfare Association and villagers succeeded in rescuing a leopard whose head was stuck in a plastic jar. Leopard was found to be dehydrated due to lack of water and food for the last 3-4 days. It will be kept under observation and will be released back in the habitat once declared fit, said the forest official. The leopard was first spotted by a passerby near Badlapur village in Thane district with its head stuck in a plastic water container on Sunday night.

