Bengaluru's Joint Commissioner of traffic police Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda recently shared a horrifying video on Twitter that underlined the importance of helmets while driving. The viral clip shows a man siding off his bike in the middle of the road and was almost on the verge of being crushed by the wheel of a bus. The man was saved by his safety helmet. The man is identified as 19-year-old Alex Silva Peres. WATCH: Woman Skids & Falls on Her Own From Scooty And Blames Bike Rider Behind Her For The Accident in Viral Video.

Watch The Viral Video:

ಉತ್ತಮ ಗುಣಮಟ್ಟದ ಐ ಎಸ್ ಐ ಮಾರ್ಕ್ ಹೆಲ್ಮೆಟ್" ಜೀವರಕ್ಷಕ" Good quality ISI MARK helmet saves life. pic.twitter.com/IUMyH7wE8u — Dr.B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda IPS (@jointcptraffic) July 20, 2022

