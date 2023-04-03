The tale of the friendship between Mohammad Arif and a sarus bird became the talk of the town. Now, the friendly bond between a man from Madhya Pradesh and a peacock is going viral. Reportedly, Daulatram met the peacock when the bird was a fowl. Since then, the duo has been inseparable. The bird comes to his human companion's house every night to sleep after running shenanigans throughout the day. Sarus Crane Story: Man Says Bye to Bird, Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav Finds Ammo To Target PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Bond Between This Man and Peacock Bliss:

यूपी के आरिफ और सारस की दोस्ती तो मशहूर हो गई, अब दौलतराम और मोर की यह दोस्ती देखिए ! | MP Tak#SHIVPURI pic.twitter.com/DWeAignkH9 — MP Tak (@MPTakOfficial) April 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)