A Thai woman, Sawangjit Kosoongnern, has been arrested after her pet lion was seen enjoying a luxurious ride in the streets of Pattaya, seated in the back of a white Bentley. The incident, which occurred in December 2023, went viral after a video captured the lion cub wearing a collar and basking in the extravagance of the ride through Soi Phratamnak 5 in Bang Lamung district. The lion’s chauffeur, a Sri Lankan man and a friend of Sawangjit, has already left the country. Both the transfer and ownership of the lion are deemed illegal, leading to Sawangjit facing charges of possessing a controlled wild animal without permission. The punishment involves one year of prison and a penalty of upto 100,000 baht or $2,800. While it is not illegal to own a lion in Thailand, the rules stipulate that it must be officially registered. Lion on Loose in Pakistan Video: Viral Clip Shows Lion Roaming on Streets of Karachi Before Trying To Attack Man at Shahra E Faisal.

Lion Cub in Bentley

#WATCH 🔴 The owner of a small #lion was arrested in Thailand due to a video showing the animal being transported through the resort city of #Pattaya in a luxurious Bentley convertible 🦁 In #Thailand, it is legal to own lions, but they must be officially registered. Therefore,… pic.twitter.com/V7SZnOm008 — Voice of Europe 🌍 (@V_of_Europe) January 26, 2024

