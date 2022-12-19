Lionel Messi seemed 'angry' at Salt Bae and ignored the Turkish chef after he crashed Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 celebrations at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. Messi was seen ignoring the renowned chef who kept pulling his hand while he was trying to avoid him and walk away from the situation. He eventually did manage to get a picture with the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Ball winner after seemingly bothering him and his team for a while. You can check out a viral video of this incident below: Lionel Messi Hugs Kylian Mbappe After Argentina’s Win Over France in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi Ignores Salt Bae During Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 Celebrations:

Even Messi knows salt bae is a hack pic.twitter.com/c457o1GnHt — Z Bo (@zekedabolina) December 18, 2022

Messi Reacting 'Angrily' to Salt Bae Pulling His Hand:

Messi told Salt Bae no twice while he's trying to hug his family, guy chased and grabbed him again. What a prick. Only time I saw Messi angry in the last hour. pic.twitter.com/6nBPifUtLz — billary (@iambillary) December 18, 2022

Salt Bae Did Manage to Get Clicked with the Argentina Captain:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

