A worrying trend has emerged at Atal Setu, India’s longest sea bridge, as travellers have been spotted flouting rules. A viral photo circulating on social media shows travellers stopping on the bridge to take pictures, a clear violation of the regulations in place. The issue doesn’t stop at rule-breaking. The photo also highlights a growing littering problem at the iconic location. The disregard for cleanliness and order raises concerns about the maintenance and preservation of the iconic bridge. PM Modi Shares Atal Setu Inauguration Highlight Video, Gives Glimpse of India's Longest Sea Bridge, a Pioneering Project That Will Transform Infrastructure in Mumbai.

Littering at Atal Setu

When it's Said No Stopping On #MTHL This has to Happen.. Then Zoom and See the circled area.. Pic by @sunilcredible pic.twitter.com/ZtvsF13ALQ — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) January 13, 2024

