It is officially announced now that Elon Musk has finally bought a 100 per cent stake in Twitter, one of the most influencing social media platforms on the planet! Musk bought the site for $44 Billion. Since then the microblogging site itself is flooded with hilarious memes, jokes, and puns that will blow your mind. Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Acquires Twitter for US$44 Billion.

Have A Look:

Haha! That's Humourous

May Be?

Meme Of The Century

The hashtag #ByeTwitter is trending, Elon thought people were tweeting Buy Twitter (so he did), oh boy, how embarrassing 😆😆 What is the Twitter CEO up to at the moment? 😜 Have a nice day! 🙂#ElonMuskBuyTwitter #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/AHGfC9PCns — whowhatwherewolf (@whowatwherewolf) April 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)