The Metropolitan Police have successfully implemented undercover operations to apprehend robbers targeting luxury watches in central London. The operations, carried out in late 2022 and 2023 across South Kensington, Chelsea, Soho, and Mayfair, involved officers posing as potential victims adorned with expensive watch brands. The strategy was to attract opportunistic criminals who attempted to steal the watches in public. These criminals were then apprehended by other undercover officers stationed nearby. The operations have proven successful, leading to more than 20 convictions so far. The thieves primarily targeted luxury Swiss brands such as Rolex and Patek Philippe, which hold high value in second-hand markets. They attempted to deceive the undercover officers outside bars and other venues by offering drugs or directions to sex workers, creating a false sense of security. TikTok-Inspired Riots in UK: Police Ask Shopkeepers To Lock Doors As Videos on Social Media Encourage Looting in Bexleyheath.

Police Lure Thieves by Acting Drunk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metropolitan Police (@metpolice_uk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metropolitan Police (@metpolice_uk)

