A day before Hanuman Jayanti, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, known for commemorating significant events and highlighting efforts like climate change through his elaborate sand sculptures, created a lovely sand art showcasing Lord Hanuman. “Jai Hanuman… My SandArt at Bhubaneswar airport”, the latter wrote in the caption along with the beautiful pic. Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares His Sand Art Depicting Lord Hanuman

Jai Hanuman…🙏 My SandArt at Bhubaneswar airport. pic.twitter.com/i1ilNvsD9w — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 5, 2023

