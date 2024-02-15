In a recent video promoting the Netflix release of his film Dunki on Valentine's Day 2024, Shah Rukh Khan gave a special shoutout to the K-pop group BTS. In the clip shared by Netflix India and Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh enacts a scene from a visa office. In the video, he gives reasons for his visa approval. In the video, Shah Rukh jokes about how the sea faces his home Mannat and not the other way around, and how he made the name Raj popular in London after the success of his film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, calling it the new 'British Raj,’ adding to the charm of his trademark wit. He then declares his love for South Korea and BTS, saying, "Who taught the South Koreans to fall in love? I did." This is followed by "Love you, BTS." He even strikes the finger heart emoji and smiles for the camera. This had the K-pop fans in India screaming with joy and happiness. Dunki OTT Streaming Update: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Movie To Stream on Netflix From This Date!.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Netflix Announcement Video Here:

Dil ke liye visa nahi lagta. Aa rahe hai aapke ghar, Dunki maarke 🔥 Dunki, now streaming on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/X7hhmwkzHC — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 15, 2024

