An AI-generated video featuring Ranveer Singh has gone viral, showing a digital version of the actor performing a morning haircare routine for his Dhurandhar as Hamza Ali Mazari, aka King of Lyari. The footage captures the actor in a relaxed setting, where he focuses on maintaining the signature flow and volume of his character, Hamza Ali Mazari. Instead of complex tools, Singh is seen primarily using his hands to work through his hair, ensuring the texture remains natural and effortless. He runs his fingers through his locks to distribute product evenly, emphasising a "hands-on" approach to styling. Check out the video below. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Deepika Padukone Reveals She Watched Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Film Before Anyone Else! Actress Slays Trolls With Witty Response.

Viral AI Video Reveals Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar' Haircare Routine

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