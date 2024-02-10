A 33-second video from a Lucknow nightclub has sparked outrage on social media, depicting a woman performing Mujra while men consume alcohol around her. The video captures the woman in a red dress dancing to a song from "Sharaabi," surrounded by men on a white carpet with overflowing glasses. Reportedly, further scrutiny revealed a promotional post for a "Mujra night" on the club's social media. As per reports, the club is Lord of Drink Lounge. Vibhuti Khand SHO initially expressed unawareness but hinted at potential action. Allegations of liquor service beyond permitted hours led the Uttar Pradesh Excise Department to suspend the bar's license following the viral video swiftly. Later, authorities seized the establishment. UP: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Two Groups Over Food, Guests Throw Chairs at Each Other During Wedding Reception in Lucknow; Video Surfaces.

Lucknow Nightclub's License Suspended

Dancing amidst the overflowing grass...this is not a film scene, but the scene from the same famous Summit Building of #Lucknow! The much-discussed building, which is often in the news due to controversies, is said to be the Lord of Drink Lounge #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/glJsWMKMrI — Zaitra (@Zaitra6) February 9, 2024

