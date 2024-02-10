On Saturday, Google Doodle commemorated the Lunar New Year 2024, also known as Chinese New Year 2024. This festive occasion marks the beginning of the year according to the Lunar calendar, which is governed by the cycles of the moon. The celebration commences with the first new moon and concludes 15 days later, coinciding with the appearance of the first full moon of the year. In 2024, the Chinese New Year falls on February 10. This year’s zodiac animal is the Dragon, symbolising fortitude, well-being, and prosperity. The intricate Doodle artwork captures the spirit of this auspicious occasion, inviting us to embrace the energy of the mighty Dragon as we embark on a new lunar cycle. Lunar New Year 2024: Year of the Wood Dragon Meaning, Significance, Date and All You Need To Know.

Lunar New Year 2024 Google Doodle

Si on vous dit que les personnes nées en 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 et 2024 ont un point commun, vous nous dites ? Bonne année lunaire 2024 à tous 🎉#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/m8s3MjFxPw — Google FR (@GoogleFR) February 10, 2024

Chinese New Year 2024 Google Doodle

