Louis Vuitton has raised eyebrows with its latest creation - a Sandwich Bag crafted from cowhide leather priced at a staggering Rs 2,80,000. Released on January 4 and designed by the Men's Creative Director Pharrell Williams, the bag draws inspiration from a classic paper sandwich bag. Crafted in the same colour as the brand's famed shopping bags, the accessory is sparking a debate on luxury versus the exorbitant cost among internet users. The unconventional creation blurs the line between opulence and absurdity, leaving many to question the price tag attached to a simple sandwich bag. Style Against Gravity! Models Walk in Bizarre Upside-Down, Diagonal and Sideways Gowns at Paris Fashion Week; Netizens React To The Unusual Collection (See Pics & Video).

Sandwich Bag by Louis Vuitton

Recently LV launched a sandwich bag which cost almost Rs 280000. BC, itne me to me 8 yrs tak sandwich kha lunga🤣🤣🤦 pic.twitter.com/iGKqwofyjO — Saket Somani🇮🇳 (@saketsomani11) January 15, 2024

Rs 2,80,000 Sandwich Bag

The Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag. Because people who buy it will be so broke they will need to make their own sandwiches for life...🤣 pic.twitter.com/OEfVt7EIWO — Dino™ (@dinovdm) January 16, 2024

Internet Reacts to Louis Vuitton's Pricy Sandwich Bag

Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag pic.twitter.com/MrHkeUK7db — meaningless (@ash_realize) January 12, 2024

