Kevin Bourrillion was employed at Google for a long period of 19 years, but he recently had to make an unplanned professional move. Bourrillion was laid off by the tech giant after working there for nearly two decades. In light of his lengthy tenure at Google coming to an end, he shared his opinions on social media. "End of an era! After 19 years of working at Google with more than 16 of them on the team that I founded, I made the tough decision yesterday morning to finally bite the bullet and find out that I'd been laid off overnight", Bourrillion wrote on his X handle on Saturday, January 13. "Layoffs suck, but in my case. It's fine, because I've needed some kind of change in my life for a very long time. And I have no plans to rush into anything else right now", he added while admitting the difficulties that come with losing a job. The post is currently doing rounds on social media. Google Layoff: Employee Justin Moore Who Worked for 16 Years at Tech Firm Fired by Deactivating His Account at 3 AM.

Google Employee on Being Fired After Working for 19 Years at Company

End of an era! After 19 years of working at @Google, with more than 16 of them on the team that I founded, I made the tough decision yesterday morning to finally bite the bullet and find out that I'd been laid off overnight. — Kevin Bourrillion (@kevinb9n) January 12, 2024

