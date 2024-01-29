A 103-year-old freedom fighter from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal made headlines on social media over his marriage with a woman half his age, with whom he tied knot last year. In 2023, Habib Nazar, the groom, exchanged vows with 49-year-old Firoz Jahan during a ceremony in the Itwara region. This is Nazar’s third marriage. According to local media, Nazar was so lonely after the loss of his second wife that he decided to get married for the third time. Having lost her own husband, Firoz Jahan chose to wed him, claiming the necessity for a carer for the aged freedom fighter. Love And Let Love! 67-Year-Old Man Marries 24-Year-Old Woman in Punjab, HC Orders Police To Give Them Security.

103-Year-Old Man Gets Married for Third Time in Bhopal

Watch: Couple with age gap of 54 years greeted in Bhopal A video of a 103-year-old freedom fighter from Bhopal with a woman half his age, whom he had married in 2023 has recently gone viral on social media. The groom, Habib Nazar, a respected freedom fighter from Itwara,… pic.twitter.com/BJfHLwp0zG — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) January 28, 2024

