In a unique political gesture during the ongoing Madhya Pradesh elections, Congress candidate Paras Saklecha willingly received blessings from an elderly man known as "Fakira Babaji" in Ratlam. The viral video shows Saklecha happily bowing to the Baba, who blessed him with good luck by beating him with slippers. Saklecha graciously took the "slipper slaps" without objection and expressed gratitude for the blessings received in this unconventional manner. Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: BJP Candidate, AAP Supporter Injured After Unidentified Men Open Fire in Mehgaon Assembly Constituency.

Congress Candidate Paras Saklecha Volunteers for 'Slipper Slaps'

बाबा कमाल रजा ने चप्पलों से मार लगाकर चुनाव जीतने का दिया आशीर्वाद कांग्रेस विधायक ने चप्पल वाले बाबा से मुंह व सर पर चप्पलों की मार पाकर लिया आशीर्वाद MP के रतलाम से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पारस सकलेचा ने चुस्लिम से पिटकर आशीर्वाद लिया है. आप भी सोच रहे होंगे ये क्या हो रहा है?😊😂 pic.twitter.com/w0qRAADfuw — Anoop Kumar Singh (@rashtrawadi_aks) November 17, 2023

Slipper Blessings in Ratlam

