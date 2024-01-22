The 'Republic Day Sale' of e-commercial website Flipkart began on January 14, and for select Flipkart Plus members, it began one day early on January 13. But it appears that the deal is showing its "true colours" to unwary customers who anticipated to receive discounts but instead encountered "disadvantages" out of the blue. Ajay Rajawat, a Madhya Pradesh resident, said that even with the use of his early access benefit, he was sent a fake and defective iPhone 15 rather than the real one. "I ordered iPhone 15 from Flipkart on 13th Jan and I got it on 15th Jan but Flipkart has done fraud they have delivered defective iPhone15 and box packaging was also fake. Now they are not replacing", Rajawat wrote in the caption of the unboxing video that he posted on X. He also provided the order ID in his post. Flipkart Delivers Broken Kitchen Chimney With Shattered Glass to Customer, Later Issues Apology (See Pics and Video).

Man Orders iPhone 15 From Flipkart, Receives Defective Smartphone

I ordered iPhone 15 from Flipkart on 13th Jan and I got it on 15th Jan but Flipkart has done fraud they have delivered defective iPhone15 and box packaging was also fake. Now they are not replacing OrderID-OD330202240897143100@flipkartsupport @jagograhakjago @stufflistings pic.twitter.com/dfLEh3FSnk — Ajay Rajawat (@1234ajaysmart) January 18, 2024

