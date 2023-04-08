A wild Jackal fell into a well near Satara in Maharashtra. The animal was distressed and frightened as it could not come out of the well on its own. Some locals spotted the animal inside the well and alerted the forest department. The forest officials along with RESQ charitable trust rescued the distressed jackal using a metal cage. The trap was lowered into the well and the jackal was allowed to prod. The cage was pulled up after the animal entered inside. Soon, the jackal was taken to a safe space and released into the wild. Dangerous Snake Rescue Operation: Viral Video Shows Man Skillfully Rescuing Serpent From Well.

Jackal Falls Into Well in Satara:

Jackal reported fallen in well near Satara & notified by the Satara FD, Since the jackal was active, trap cage lowered into the well and jackal gently prodded to enter it. Cage pulled out and the jackal was taken to a safe space nearby and released immediately! @neha_panchamiya pic.twitter.com/qHLKsT639Q — RESQ Charitable Trust (@resqct) April 8, 2023

