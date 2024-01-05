As a thick blanket of fog is engulfing various states in the northern states of the country, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, quite similar visuals erupted from Maharashtra’s Mumbai and Thane region on Friday, January 5. Netizens have been posting pics and videos of foggy weather in both regions on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), depicting low visibility conditions. Delhi Weather Update: Thick Layer of Fog Blankets National Capital, Flight and Train Schedules Hit Due to Poor Visibility.

Residents Wake Up to Dense Fog in Mumbai and Thane

Low Visibility in Thane

Zero fog visibility in Thane! pic.twitter.com/Yb21uNjzeC — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) January 5, 2024

Foggy Morning in Thane

Pollution or Fog?

Pollution or Fog at Thane, Maharashtra? pic.twitter.com/eqzU8ByXfJ — Abhinav Kumar (@abhinav_gkp) January 5, 2024

Dense Fog

