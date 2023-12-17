MS Dhoni's iconic number 7 jersey was earlier retired by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This was a gesture by the Indian cricket board who paid tribute to the former captain, who is arguably one of the greatest to have represented the nation. Amul, the popular dairy brand, is also known for its interesting topicals as reactions to major events and this too did not go unnoticed. Taking to social media, they shared a topical which read, "Mahistoric jersey" and the number 7 jersey flying away with a figure in an Indian jersey waving goodbye to it. BCCI Set To Retire MS Dhoni’s Iconic Jersey No 7, Informs Indian Cricket Team Players About its Unavailability: Report.

See the Topical Here:

