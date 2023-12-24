A beautiful video of a tiger taking a night walk outside a resort's campus is going viral on social media. The 51-second video clip was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer PM Dhakate. "In Tiger Land, it’s not like the city where people take night walks. Here, be careful because this wilderness poses unique risks, and you might encounter Tigers @ Resort’s Campus," his tweet read. The beautiful video shows the big cat taking a majestic walk at night while humans are fast asleep. Man Escapes Being Attacked by Tiger as Big Cat Crosses Road Ignoring Him Near Jim Corbett National Park, Video Goes Viral.

Look Who's Out for Night Walk

In Tiger Land, it’s not like the city where people take night walks. Here, be careful because this wilderness poses unique risks, and you might encounter Tigers @ Resort’s Campus.#Tiger #TigerHabitat #BigCat pic.twitter.com/NGYi4eDasq — Dr. PM Dhakate (@paragenetics) December 23, 2023

