As winter arrives, so do the holidays and weddings. Many weddings these days have buffet systems, where guests can enjoy a variety of food items, from starters to desserts. They can also customise their dishes according to their tastes. However, a video has gone viral online, allegedly showing guests at a wedding having to make their rotis. This has puzzled many viewers. “New thing in big parties? Make your own roti,” the user who posted the video captioned. "New thing in indian weddings,make your own roti... Kal bolenge dawat ke bartan bhi dhoke jaao," one user wrote. Wedding on Wheels! Couple Gets Married on Moving Train Amid Applause From Passengers, Video Goes Viral.

'Make Your Own Roti'

New thing in big parties ? Make your own roti pic.twitter.com/8Q9lVuAmFF — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) December 1, 2023

Kya Bharosa Inka

New thing in indian weddings,make your own roti... Kal bolenge dawat ke bartan bhi dhoke jaao pic.twitter.com/CtarOLxJK9 — Mister J. - مسٹر جے (@Angryman_J) December 2, 2023

Just Wow

Next break thru innovation in Hi Fi parties Make your own Roti Wow pic.twitter.com/3ITMWCXvDn — ✨ (@greenysoulin) November 30, 2023

Shayad

Next what Cut your own vegetables BYOF ? — Kapil (@kapz30) December 1, 2023

