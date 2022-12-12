If you keep being updated about new Twitter trends and hashtags, you must have seen numerous posts with the hashtags #MakeNoiseForChiku and #KingChiku. The brown fruit has taken the social media world by storm out of the blue. Interestingly, now internet users are busy signing in the plea to make Chiku "King of Fruits". The petition has been filed on the website change.org and supporters of the sweet round-shaped fruit actively want to give it the tag of the supreme. The viral plea says, "After all, Mango is aam, Chiku has all the charm. "

Check Out The Trending #MakeNoiseForChiku Tweets:

I woke up today and chose to support #KingChiku. Thank you, petitioner, for bringing this to our notice. Folks, I urge you all to show some love to Chiku. https://t.co/pZMX1hdJ5Spic.twitter.com/5zia6vI1Sx — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 1, 2022

Who Else Is A Chiku Fan?

My mutuals know how much I love to talk about chiku 😁, so yaa make chiku the king of fruits. #KingChiku — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) December 1, 2022

Can't Deny

Fact but Chiku is one of the most underrated fruit in whole World. #KingChiku — Bhumi (@bhumii_jain) December 1, 2022

Chiku Gets The Whole Attention In The World

petition to declare chiku as the king of all fruits #kingchiku — Ankita ♡ (@beyondankita) December 1, 2022

"King Chiku" Soon!

