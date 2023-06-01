An old video of a man being flung in the air after getting hit by a speeding train has gone viral again. The man died after he was hit by a train while crossing railway tracks in Haryana. In the video, the man was seen being thrown away after being hit by the train in a failed attempt to cross railway tracks. According to NDTV, the deceased was identified as Veer Singh, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan from Bawana village in Mahendragarh district. The incident occurred when he visited his sister in the district's Majra Khurd village. Palghar: Couple, Three-Month-Old Baby Run Over by Express Train Near Virar Railway Station.

Man Flung in Air After Being Hit by Speeding Train:

Die another day pic.twitter.com/oojKjmYXKQ — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) June 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)