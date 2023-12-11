Recently, a user shared a bizarre online shopping experience on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter). The consumer, known as Yash Ojha, posted a video on social media claiming that he paid Rs 19,900 on Amazon for Sony XB910N Wireless headphones, but what he recieved was toothpaste from a popular brand. "Well I ordered Sony xb910n and got Colgate", Ojha wrote in the caption to the unboxing video of the the Amazon delivery. Meanwhile, Amazon responded to the complaint and wrote, "Our apologies regarding the incorrect item of your order. We'd like to help you with this, please update your DM settings & reach out to us via DM. Further, please don’t provide your order/account details over DM as we consider them to be personal information." Amazon Agent Tries to Flirt With Woman on Customer Service Chat, Other Women Share Similar Experiences After Tweet Goes Viral.

Man Orders Headphones Online, Receives Toothpaste

Our apologies regarding the incorrect item of your order. We'd like to help you with this, please update your DM settings & reach out to us via DM. Further, please don’t provide your order/account details over DM as we consider them to be personal information. -Mustafa https://t.co/1XyLaGkcaN — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) December 8, 2023

