In a video shared by Chandigarh Police on Twitter, a man is seen saving a puppy who is stranded in the Chandigarh floodwaters. The man is seen climbing a ladder with the puppy in his hand while the floodwater is flowing beneath them at a drastic speed. "Kudos to team of Fire department assisted by Chandigarh police team, a puppy stranded under Khuda Lahore bridge due to heavy water flow was Rescued [sic]," Chandigarh police wrote in the caption of the heartwarming video. "Hats off to Chandigarh Police [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Man Sets Up 'Relax Station' For Food Delivery Boys Working Amid Rains, Video of Kind Gesture Goes Viral.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Kudos to team of Fire department assisted by Chandigarh police team, a puppy stranded under Khuda Lahore bridge due to heavy water flow was Rescued.#EveryoneIsImportantForUs#LetsBringTheChange#WeCareForYou pic.twitter.com/yHtZuBLgvy — SSP UT Chandigarh (@ssputchandigarh) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)