Even though the healthcare sector in India is one of the fastest-growing, many individuals cannot afford it nationwide. A user on X (formerly Twitter), recently raised a similar issue, detailing how the medical system lacks urgency even for someone who is suffering from heart disease. X user Pallav Singh posted on the microblogging platform that his father is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi. "My father will die, soon or very soon. Yes, I know what I am saying. I am writing this while standing in a queue at AIIMS Delhi", read Singh's post, wherein he describes how the medical bill alone would take away all their savings and what his family owns. He further stated that while a 'senior doctor' only gave medicines to his father, they later came to know that his father needed "an urgent surgery in order to survive". Taking note of the now-viral post, the Delhi AIIMS reacted in a recent tweet on X saying, "AIIMS New Delhi has come to know about the patient who had registered in the Cardiology opd had some issues while waiting for evaluation. We called the patient/son @pallavserene on the phone number obtained from hospital records. We came to know that the patient is now in his village in Deoria, UP and is comfortable at home." Delhi AIIMS Sets World Record, Performs Groundbreaking Surgery on Three-Month-Old Baby to Remove Obstructions in Kidneys.

Man Shares Ordeal of Father’s Heart Treatment at Delhi AIIMS

My father will die, soon or very soon. Yes, I know what I am saying. I am writing this while standing in a queue at AIIMS Delhi Please read🙏. — Pallav Singh (@pallavserene) December 4, 2023

Delhi AIIMS Reacts

AIIMS New Delhi has come to know about the patient who had registered in the Cardiology opd had some issues while waiting for evaluation. We called the patient/son @pallavserene on the phone number obtained from hospital records. We came to know that the patient is now in his… — AIIMS, New Delhi (@aiims_newdelhi) December 5, 2023

