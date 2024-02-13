A viral video of a man urinating at the door of his car in the middle of a traffic jam in Lucknow has sparked mixed reactions on the internet. The 17-second video shows a man relieving himself on the road during a massive traffic snarl in the Uttar Pradesh capital. Some netizens expressed disgust and anger at the man's lack of civic sense, while others sympathised with his plight and blamed the poor infrastructure and sanitation facilities in the city. Lucknow: Nightclub's License Suspended After Woman's Mujra Performance Video Goes Viral.

Man Urinates at Car Door Amid Heavy Traffic

Lucknow is not for Beginners ☠️ pic.twitter.com/iDgB1i5JZp — Araya🐢 (@arayaawww) February 12, 2024

'Emergency'

Emergency thi guys..relax😂😂 — CHIRAG TALWAR (@Chiragtalwar23) February 12, 2024

Right

शायद महाशय की मजबूरी होगी ट्रैफ़िक बहुत ज़्यादा था कई बार शारीरिक समस्या ऐसी हो जाती है जिसका कोई अच्छा समाधान ना हो पाए — Ashok Gehlot (@trader_ashokk) February 12, 2024

Internet Divided

That's an inhumane act. Animals do such things. — Sabyasachi Baldev 🇮🇳 (@sabyabaldev) February 12, 2024

Okay

He could he used water bottle 😂 — Student -Beginners lesson (@Gkjain21) February 12, 2024

