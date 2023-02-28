Bears although look cute, can be totally terrifying in their attack mode. A video has come up on Twitter which shows a scary encounter between a hiker and a bear. The hiker is trying to save himself by climbing on a tree, but the bear follows! The bear too can be seen climbing the tree bark until it gives up a few seconds later. However, people on the internet have asked the right question as to who took the video and why didn’t they do anything.

Watch Heart-Stopping Encounter Between Hiker and Bear:

Terrifying encounter between hiker and bear 😳 pic.twitter.com/tnXcGxTeX2 — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)