Can you imagine buying mangoes on EMI? Well, a Pune-based mango seller, Gaurav Sanas, has concluded to start selling the luscious fruit in instalments. Ever since the pandemic hit, the demand in the market has shot down so much that shopkeepers have to come up with these innovative ideas to keep their businesses running. "They can get it on EMI through credit cards & debit cards. The price of Alphonsos at my shop ranges between Rs 600-1300 per dozen," the shopkeeper said. He leaves us pondering if the mango is heavy on our pockets or our pockets are thinning, or both. Mango Season in India: From Dasheri to Alphonso, 6 Types of Mangoes That Are Absolutely ‘Mangonificent’ .

Mangoes on EMI Maharashtra

Maharashtra | To make Alphonso (Hapus) affordable, a Pune-based mango seller is offering mangoes on EMI After Covid, it was seen that people were losing interest in Alphonso due to its high price, so we started this scheme of giving mangoes on EMI to bring back the customers.… pic.twitter.com/TXgskeBSUI — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

