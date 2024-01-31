Controversy has erupted over the Chief Minister’s mass marriage scheme organised on January 25 in Ballia district. A video showing women at the ceremony garlanding themselves in the absence of their grooms has gone viral, sparking widespread discussion. The ceremony included girls who had been married one or two years prior. Even Muslim girls were included in the ceremony. The video shows the girls’ husbands ‘missing’, with most of the girls standing in a queue wearing their own garlands. In response to the viral video, CDO Ojasvi Raj has formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter. The committee has begun its investigation by visiting the affected villages. A complaint has also been lodged by the Social Welfare Officer at the Maniyar police station against fake beneficiaries. The scheme involves spending Rs 10,000 on gifts for the couple, Rs 6,000 on food and drinks for the visitors, and transferring Rs 35,000 to the girl’s account. UP Shocker: Groom in Sambhal Calls Off Wedding After Bride Blows Kisses to Guests, Her Mother Dances and Smokes Cigarettes at Marriage Ceremony (Watch Videos).

Ballia Fake Marriage

