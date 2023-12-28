A Bengaluru woman has found an innovative way to find a replacement of her apartment before moving out of the flat. 22-year-old Karuna Tata made Tinder profile of her room and stated that the room is currently looking for a "match". She humorously named her room "Kholi number 420," a playful reference to a classic Bollywood tune from the movie 'Amar Akbar Antony'. Tata’s creative efforts to get a replacement renter have gone viral on X. Couple in Delhi Metro Drink From Each Other's Mouth, Viral Video Leaves Internet Disgusted!

Meet Kholi Number 420

Is this a startup idea or a peak Bengaluru moment in desparate times? Anyways meet kholi number 420 who's on tinder to get matched with potential flatmates to replace me. @Tinder_India please make this happen. pic.twitter.com/1vBwdU9Zhb — Karuna Tata (@starlightknown) December 21, 2023

