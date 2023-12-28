Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is back in the limelight, not for his political acumen, but for his remarkable guitar skills. A recent video of him playing the iconic guitar solo from Iron Maiden’s ‘Wasted Years’ has gone viral, earning him widespread praise on social media. Sangma, a known music enthusiast, often shares glimpses of his musical prowess on his official social media accounts. Among his many performances, a video of him playing Joe Satriani’s ‘Always With Me, Always With You’ stands out. In the caption, he humbly stated that his rendition was “almost there,” showcasing his dedication to the craft. This recent display of his guitar skills has once again highlighted the multifaceted personality of the Meghalaya Chief Minister, blending politics with a passion for music. Meghalaya Government To Promote Wine Industry To Boost Tourism, Agriculture, Job Creation and Entrepreneurship, Says CM Conrad Sangma.

Conrad Sangma Showcases His Musical Skills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conrad Sangma (@conrad_k_sangma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)