In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art in Odisha's Puri to raise awareness among the "First Time Voters". Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sudarsan Pattnaik said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call to join the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign and encourage first-time voters to exercise their democratic right. "I urge all the young friends to come forward, be a part of the electoral process and strengthen our democracy," Sudarsan Pattnaik said in his post on X. International Women's Day 2024 Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Dedicates Stunning Sand Art to Women Around the World (View Post).

I Urge All the Young Friends To Come Forward

Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji has given a clarion call to join the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign and encourage the first time voters to exercise their democratic right. I urge all the young friends to come forward, be a part of the electoral process and strengthen our… https://t.co/wZRNmnG0Ky pic.twitter.com/BH66VHANUy — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 9, 2024

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to raise awareness among 'First Time Voters'. pic.twitter.com/KAFpRLmN50 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

